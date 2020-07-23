Stingless bee honey comes from varieties of bees that are not able to sting in self defense—though some types have painful bites. There are over 500 difference species, all native to tropical and sub-tropical regions.

Their honey differs from the honey of traditional honey bees in terms of color, taste and viscosity, and has a history of therapeutic uses in native cultures. Previously, stingless bee honey has been linked to other benefits like antimicrobial activity, antioxidant activity, and some anti-inflammatory effects, among other things.

While many of the benefits overlap with the better known Manuka honey, they're not the same. Manuka honey is named for the flowers of the Manuka bush, which the bees that produce the honey pollinate. According to Fletcher, "Stingless bee honey sells now for around AUD $200 per kilogram, which is up there with the price of Manuka."

She warns that due to this high price point, fraudulent sales of other honeys as stingless bee honey are possible. However, the new knowledge of the honey's structure means it can be tested to set a quality standard for the product.