mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
3 Reasons You Could Be Craving Sugar Constantly + What To Do About It, According To An RD

3 Reasons You Could Be Craving Sugar Constantly + What To Do About It, According To An RD

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Desserts to balance blood-sugar

Image by mbg Creative

January 27, 2021 — 3:15 AM

Cravings—whether they’re for something sweet, salty, chewy, or crunchy—often communicate something deeper than hunger. In some instances, cravings can stem from an emotional place, like nostalgia, sadness, or comfort. But when the sugar cravings strike randomly and often, your body may be sending a more physiological signal. 

Registered dietitian nutritionist Ayat Sleymann, M.S., RDN, took to TikTok to share three possible explanations for constant sugar cravings, plus how to manage them. 

1. Blood sugar fluctuations

Spikes and dips in blood sugar could be to blame for your sudden and strong sugar cravings. “When your blood sugar levels drop, your body will try to get your blood sugar back up, so it will crave more food,” Sleymann explains in the video. 

Junk food may be to blame for these blood sugar fluctuations, nutritional psychiatrist Georgia Ede, M.D., once told mbg. Highly processed sugars and carbs are more quickly digested and absorbed into the body, leading to blood sugar spikes and, of course, subsequent drops. 

To avoid the drop, Sleymann recommends adding more protein and fiber-rich carbs to your meals. These nutrients are more slowly digested and help keep blood sugar levels stabilized, she says. They also keep you feeling fuller, longer. 

Advertisement

2. Magnesium deficiency

magnesium+

magnesium+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
magnesium+

Magnesium is a mineral in the body responsible for protein synthesis, blood sugar control, energy production, and many more essential functions. “When you are deficient in magnesium, your body has a hard time bringing energy into the cells, which makes you feel tired and crave sugar,” Sleymann says. 

To ensure you’re getting adequate levels of magnesium, consider taking a supplement or adding magnesium-rich foods, into your diet.* Along with potentially curbing sugar cravings, magnesium can also enhance sleep quality.*

3. Dehydration 

While we often associate dehydration with dry mouth, headaches, or changes in urine color, it could also be detected through sugar cravings. “Oftentimes we misinterpret our thirst signal as a signal for hunger,” Sleymann says. 

To quell this feeling and support your hydration, drink water, tea, or an electrolyte-rich beverage. If you’re still hungry, consider a hydrating snack, like cucumbers, watermelon, or berries. 

Advertisement

Bottom Line 

It can be challenging to take the time to make dinner when all you want to do is dig into that box of cookies. But remember, being mindful of what you’re consuming and practicing gratitude for the food on your plate can make it easier to actually enjoy healthy eating

And hey, if you’re still craving dessert after a well-balanced and nourishing dinner, that could be a sign you seriously want something sweet, and that’s OK, too. If that’s the case, these brownie recipes, Mediterranean diet desserts, and cookie recipes may come in handy. 

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I've Endured 4 Near-Death Experiences — This Mantra Helped Me Through Recovery

David Fajgenbaum, M.D., MBA, MS.c.
I've Endured 4 Near-Death Experiences — This Mantra Helped Me Through Recovery
Integrative Health

The One Nutrient You May Be Missing, From A Longevity Expert

Jamie Schneider
The One Nutrient You May Be Missing, From A Longevity Expert
Personal Growth

3 Ways To Stay Emotionally Agile When Everything Is Up In The Air

Vanessa Loder, MBA
3 Ways To Stay Emotionally Agile When Everything Is Up In The Air
Beauty

These 5 Nongreasy DIY Lotions Will Nourish Your Skin Silky Smooth

Jamie Schneider
These 5 Nongreasy DIY Lotions Will Nourish Your Skin Silky Smooth
Integrative Health

Dealing With Dry Eyes? Here's The Likely Culprit + 4 Expert-Backed Relief Tips

Jessica Timmons
Dealing With Dry Eyes? Here's The Likely Culprit + 4 Expert-Backed Relief Tips
Beauty

Try This: A Multicolored Mani To Match Your Aura Because Why Not

Alexandra Engler
Try This: A Multicolored Mani To Match Your Aura Because Why Not
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Food Trends

We Tried TikTok's Avocado Storage Hack: Here's How It Went (+ Some Alternatives)

Eliza Sullivan
We Tried TikTok's Avocado Storage Hack: Here's How It Went (+ Some Alternatives)
Spirituality

The Full Moon In Leo Is Here: 6 Ways To Harness Its Courageous Energy

The AstroTwins
The Full Moon In Leo Is Here: 6 Ways To Harness Its Courageous Energy
Recipes

An RD's Dessert-Inspired Overnight Oats Recipe That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Eliza Sullivan
An RD's Dessert-Inspired Overnight Oats Recipe That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Beauty

Banish Back Acne Once & For All With This Derm's 2-Minute Hack

Jamie Schneider
Banish Back Acne Once & For All With This Derm's 2-Minute Hack
Personal Growth

A Celeb Nutritionist's Trick For Making Big Health Goals More Manageable

Kelly LeVeque
A Celeb Nutritionist's Trick For Making Big Health Goals More Manageable
Climate Change

A Lifelong Activist Spells Out A Post-Pandemic Climate Action Plan

Atossa Soltani
A Lifelong Activist Spells Out A Post-Pandemic Climate Action Plan
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/reasons-for-sugar-cravings-and-what-to-do

Your article and new folder have been saved!