Spikes and dips in blood sugar could be to blame for your sudden and strong sugar cravings. “When your blood sugar levels drop, your body will try to get your blood sugar back up, so it will crave more food,” Sleymann explains in the video.

Junk food may be to blame for these blood sugar fluctuations, nutritional psychiatrist Georgia Ede, M.D., once told mbg. Highly processed sugars and carbs are more quickly digested and absorbed into the body, leading to blood sugar spikes and, of course, subsequent drops.

To avoid the drop, Sleymann recommends adding more protein and fiber-rich carbs to your meals. These nutrients are more slowly digested and help keep blood sugar levels stabilized, she says. They also keep you feeling fuller, longer.