When it comes to immune-supporting foods, there are tons and tons of options to choose from—after all, each fruit and veggie boasts its own impressive list of antioxidants and nutrients, which is why most experts recommend a diverse, vitamin-rich diet at large to really punch up the immune-supporting benefits.

Celebrity chef, certified nutritionist, and reiki master Serena Poon, C.N., CHC, CHN, would agree: “You don't have to do all of them, but they all function in a way to really help support your immune system,” she says on the mindbodygreen podcast.

But, like other professionals, Poon does have her favorite selects. One of which happens to be thyme—she steeps the powerful herb with a few other top-notch ingredients (you’ll see below) to make a soothing, herbal tea. “It’s something so simple, but it [helps] so much,” she adds.

Find her three-ingredient recipe, below.