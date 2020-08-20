mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
|
Expert Opinion

7 Nutrients An Integrative Doctor Prioritizes To Support A Strong Immune System

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
Board-Certified Internist By Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
Board-Certified Internist
Dr. Vincent M. Pedre is a board-certified internist in private practice in New York City since 2004. He serves as medical director of Pedre Integrative Health, president of Dr. Pedre Wellness, and is the author of Happy Gut.
Variety of Supplements

Image by MaaHoo Studio / Stocksy

August 20, 2020 — 22:20 PM

When it comes to supporting the immune system, as an integrative doctor, I know the gut is not only the foundation upon which to build your health, but also the gateway to your immunity.

Disturbances in the delicate balance of the gut ecosystem, such as dysbiosis (an imbalance in bad bacteria vs. good), can create challenges for the immune system.

That's why I believe the key to strengthening our immune system is to strengthen the gut lining, and improve the health of the gut microbiome.  

One way I do so is nourishing the body with strategic nutrients. It may come as a surprise that some of the nutrients I use to support a strong immune system aren’t commonly associated with immunity. Yet, by working on improving the health of the digestive system, these nutrients help fortify the immune system so it can ward off invaders efficiently.

1. Probiotics

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and help reduce abdominal fat.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
probiotic+

Part of building a strong gut lining involves having the right type of bacteria present that can support it. We know there is some sort of cross-talk between the good gut bugs (probiotic bacteria) and our immune cells that helps promote tolerance. They basically help keep the immune system in check, so it doesn’t overact.

In addition, bacteria that we call butyrogenic are also important. They feed off of short-chain fatty acids produced by other important gut bugs. The right type of probiotic can support these bacteria, while keeping your immune system in shape.

Advertisement

2. Prebiotics

These are undigestible fibers that become food for the good gut bugs. Examples of prebiotic-rich foods include chicory root, jerusalem artichoke, and dandelion greens. The right prebiotics can help support the production of butyrate, which is so essential for the health of the colon cells. And it helps with so much more, because butyrate can single-handedly turn off long-standing, uncontrolled inflammation in the body.

Not all prebiotic-consuming bacteria produce butyrate. Bacteria like akkermansia municiphila that are essential for keeping the lining healthy live in a synergistic relationship with the cells that line the gut border. They are very important for overall immune health.

3. Zinc

Zinc is an essential mineral needed for a bunch of important processes in the body, including the creation of antibody molecules, which are one of the important ways the body defends itself against infection. Zinc comes in many forms—zinc gluconate, zinc picolinate, zinc carnosine, among others. Zinc gluconate has the most studies showing its ability to shorten the duration of the common cold. While zinc carnosine can help protect and support the gut lining.

Advertisement

4. Quercetin

A key gut health nutrient that serves several functions, including an ability to support good gut bugs as a prebiotic. It also augments the effects of Vitamin C, synergistically helping to prevent over-activation of mast cells, which secrete histamine when the body is inflamed. Not to mention, quercetin acts as a zinc shuttle, getting natural antiviral zinc into cells where it can help mitigate viral replication.

5. Mushrooms

Certain types of mushrooms have key nutrients known as 3,6 beta-glucans that may offer an immunomodulatory effect. They help improve natural killer cell function, which is essential for fighting viruses. I usually add a desiccated mushroom powder that includes reishi, cordyceps, shiitake, and maitake to my morning smoothie. It’s a great way to make sure I’m supporting gut and immune health simultaneously.

Advertisement

6. Vitamin D

The sunshine vitamin is probably one of the most commonly deficient vitamins I encounter in blood tests on my patients. We simply don’t get enough sun, nor foods rich in vitamin D. These foods include salmon, cod liver oil, and matsutake mushrooms, among others. But it's perhaps most important to get vitamin D through safe sun exposure. 

Why is it so crucial? Vitamin D regulates over 200 genes, and plays a critical role in supporting healthy gut permeability, as well as a responsive, well-coordinated immune system. I typically take 2,000 IU through vitamin D supplements in the summer months, and increase it to 5,000 IU daily during cold and flu season.

7. Epigallocatechin gallate

Epi- what? OK, epigallocatechin is just a fancy name for the most powerful antioxidant found in green tea. I drink it in a matcha tea or latte prepared at home without sugar (which is an immunosuppressant). Organic matcha, which is a powder made from ground up green tea leaves, is a rich source for this antioxidant, making it a great way to get an immune-supportive nutrient while enjoying the flavor and aroma of matcha. This bioflavonoid supports a healthy gut microbiome, liver detoxification, and can reduce inflammation. Like quercetin, it may also act as a shuttle to help move zinc into cells.   

Advertisement

The take-away

I’ve used these specific immune-supportive nutrients for years, and they work for me and my patients. But only when they're combined with a healthy diet and lifestyle, plus at least six to seven hours of sleep per night.

Look, it’s inevitable that at some point you’ll be on antibiotics, stressed, eating the wrong foods—all things that can challenge your gut health, leading to an immune breakdown. But you can always turn things around. The good news is with these nutrients, a gut-healing diet, and a balanced life, you can navigate any pandemic, cold or flu season yet to come.

Advertisement
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D., medical director of Pedre Integrative Health and president of Dr. Pedre...
Read More
More from the author:
Functional Nutrition Coaching
Check out Functional Nutrition Coaching
Launch or expand your own business as a Functional Nutrition Coach
View the class
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D., medical director of Pedre Integrative Health...
Read More

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Generation Is More Likely To Have Cognitive Decline In Their Early 50s

Abby Moore
This Generation Is More Likely To Have Cognitive Decline In Their Early 50s
Integrative Health

8 Reasons You Can't Remember Your Dreams, According To Experts

Sarah Regan
8 Reasons You Can't Remember Your Dreams, According To Experts
Home

How An Ecotoxicologist Hand-Washes His Mask & Ensures It's Sanitized

Emma Loewe
How An Ecotoxicologist Hand-Washes His Mask & Ensures It's Sanitized
Beauty

Ceramides Decline With Age & The Result? A Dry Complexion — Here's What To Do

Alexandra Engler
Ceramides Decline With Age & The Result? A Dry Complexion — Here's What To Do
Recovery

An Ironman Champion On The Supplement She Uses For Recovery

Alexandra Engler
An Ironman Champion On The Supplement She Uses For Recovery
Functional Food

The Best Time To Add Spices While Cooking For Optimal Flavor & Nutrition

Abby Moore
The Best Time To Add Spices While Cooking For Optimal Flavor & Nutrition
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

8 Of The Healthiest Cooking Oils & How Nutritionists Use Them

Abby Moore
8 Of The Healthiest Cooking Oils & How Nutritionists Use Them
Beauty

Is Dip Powder Bad For Your Nails? Pros & Cons Of The "Healthier" Faux-Nails

Jamie Schneider
Is Dip Powder Bad For Your Nails? Pros & Cons Of The "Healthier" Faux-Nails
Beauty

Get A Spa-Grade Shower Experience By Using Essential Oils: Here's How

Jamie Schneider
Get A Spa-Grade Shower Experience By Using Essential Oils: Here's How
Home

Where To Put Your Houseplants, A Room-By-Room Feng Shui Guide

Dana Claudat
Where To Put Your Houseplants, A Room-By-Room Feng Shui Guide
Friendships

Not Comfortable Going To A Wedding Right Now? How To Politely Decline

Abby Moore
Not Comfortable Going To A Wedding Right Now? How To Politely Decline
Love

Been Cooped Up With Your S.O.? You Might Want To Take A "Solomoon"

Sarah Regan
Been Cooped Up With Your S.O.? You Might Want To Take A "Solomoon"
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/nutrients-for-strong-immune-system

Your article and new folder have been saved!