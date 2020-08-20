When it comes to supporting the immune system, as an integrative doctor, I know the gut is not only the foundation upon which to build your health, but also the gateway to your immunity.

Disturbances in the delicate balance of the gut ecosystem, such as dysbiosis (an imbalance in bad bacteria vs. good), can create challenges for the immune system.

That's why I believe the key to strengthening our immune system is to strengthen the gut lining, and improve the health of the gut microbiome.

One way I do so is nourishing the body with strategic nutrients. It may come as a surprise that some of the nutrients I use to support a strong immune system aren’t commonly associated with immunity. Yet, by working on improving the health of the digestive system, these nutrients help fortify the immune system so it can ward off invaders efficiently.