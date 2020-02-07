Microgreens are a type of vegetable greens that are harvested right after the leaves of the veggie have developed. Considered a mix between sprouts and baby greens, microgreens are typically used as a garnish for different dishes (think soups, salads, and sandwiches). But there is more to these greens besides being a topping to your favorite dish.

In addition to their great taste, microgreens have an unusually high nutritional value. They are stock-full of all sorts of vitamins like C, E and K, along with the phytonutrient carotenoid, which has been shown to support immune function.

A 2014 study conducted by the USDA looked at 25 varieties of microgreens, testing to see how their nutrients compared to that of typical vegetables. According to their report, "In general, microgreens contained considerably higher levels of vitamins and carotenoids—about five times greater—than their mature plant counterparts, an indication that microgreens may be worth the trouble of delivering them fresh during their short lives."

Along with adding a delicious garnish to any meal, microgreens can also be tossed in a juice or smoothie, used as a side to an entree, or even as a substitute to lettuce. They add flavor, color, and nutritional value in one quick touch. Check out these 12 recipes that incorporate the food into all sorts of meals.