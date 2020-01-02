Why David Perlmutter, MD, Wants You To Eat Broccoli Sprouts This Year

When it comes to eating healthy, we're always on the hunt for lesser-known powerhouse veggies to incorporate into our diets. We asked neurologist and mbg Collective member David Perlmutter, M.D., what food he wants us all to eat in 2020, and he answered with a resounding (and fairly surprising) vegetable.

"We've known for a long time that broccoli is good food for us," Perlmutter said in an Instagram post. "It helps out the body's antioxidant function; it helps us reduce inflammation; it helps with detoxification."

But he's not pushing regular old broccoli. Rather, Perlmutter wants us to be eating broccoli sprouts.

Broccoli sprouts, at their most basic, are just what they sound like: an immature version of the cruciferous vegetable we all know and love. What makes them different and packs their power is a higher concentration of the necessary components to boost the production of sulforaphane.

In studies, sulforaphane has been linked to fighting against certain carcinogens, and it may support heart health and brain recovery as well. Researchers have also found it can support gut health, rounding out a pretty solid set of benefits that you may be able to attribute to these little sprouts.