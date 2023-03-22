For people with penises, masturbating before partnered sex can sometimes help you last longer with your partner because it'll take you longer to masturbate the second time around. Of course, this isn't a guarantee for everyone because everybody's bodies are different. Silicon Valley–based holistic psychologist and sex coach Pam Costa, M.A., also says to keep in mind your refractory period, or the amount of time it usually takes your body to recover and be able to accept sexual stimulation again.