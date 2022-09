Masturbation is a way to get in touch with your body and learn what turns you on. Most people actually don't know what types of touch their body enjoys well enough to relay that information to a partner, Costa says And that's where masturbating comes in. "Masturbating allows you to explore what touches, pressures, intensities, and strokes your body responds to," she explains.

If you have a vulva, she suggests getting a hand mirror, some lube, and watching as you touch yourself. "That way you can connect the sensation to the exact part of your vulva," she says. When you get down there, don't rush right to your clit or vagina. Stroke, squeeze, and massage your inner and outer labia. Massage and apply pressure to your pubic mound. Tap and pinch your clitoral hood. "Really explore the entire vulva," she says.

If you have a penis, she says, "Go beyond just stroking your shaft. Explore the pleasure potential of your stroking, tapping, squeezing, applying pressure to your balls, perineum, anus, and head and discovering what feels good."