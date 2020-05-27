Yup, jacking off can really get you—or more specifically, your pelvic floor—jacked. "An orgasm creates a series of muscle contractions in the pelvic floor," Holly Richmond, Ph.D., LMFT, somatic psychologist, certified sex therapist, and K-Y partner, tells mbg. "So essentially, orgasming is like a mini workout for your pelvic floor," she says.

This diamond-shaped group of internal muscles work together to support our pelvic organs, including the vagina, uterus, bladder, and bowels. If the pelvic floor muscles are weak, these organs can literally fall out of place, known as prolapse. Weak pelvic floor muscles are also associated with urinary and bowel incontinence (for instance, leaking every time you sneeze), lower back and pelvic floor pain, discomfort during penetrative sex for vulva owners, and constipation. Masturbating won't heal these things, but it's a great way to help prevent pelvic floor weakness.