Ever Tried Masturbating With A Partner? A Full Guide, In Case You're Curious

Mutual masturbation has two variations, says Michelle Herzog, LMFT, CST: The first is when two or more people masturbate in each other's presence. Conversely, two or more people can simultaneously stimulate each other's genitals.

So, like solo masturbation but with more people and variations? Exactly.

Whether you use toys, hands, or both to enjoy either kind of partnered masturbation, Herzog tells mbg this sexual experience is "great for anyone who's open to genital stimulation." Plus, she says it can be a fun activity to add to your sexual repertoire.

Because you can enjoy mutual masturbation without touching or being touched, Courtney Geter, LMFT-S, CST, says long-distance partners can engage in masturbation together via phone or video call. And when partners are in the same location, they can mutually masturbate as a way to explore a new type of sexual play together (or to get sexy while social distancing).