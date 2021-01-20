What Is Auralism? 10 Ways To Explore This Sound-Based Fetish

"Pay attention to the little things like the way your clothes feel on your skin, the sounds of your breathing when doing different activities, the way your food/drink tastes, the textures and weight of food on the tongue, etc. Practicing general sensuality will open doors to connecting to auralism in ways that may not have been obvious before. For example, taking a shower in the dark, no music, no candles, just the sound of the water and your breathing is a great way to connect to your body and your senses."