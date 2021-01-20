What Is Auralism? 10 Ways To Explore This Sound-Based Fetish

By definition, auralism means that you are aroused by sound. How this looks, though, can vary from person to person. "People that are specifically aroused by sounds are practicing mindful sensuality without even realizing it. The sounds that they find arousing are just as varied as the people themselves," Howard explains.

It's not exactly clear when the term was coined, though getting hot off of your partner's sounds of enjoyment isn't new. Notably though, there has been increased interest around sensual audio experiences in recent years, from audio porn to ASMR. Stockwell attributes the trend to the general turn toward placing more focus on the female sexual experience and what turns women on.

"Heterosexual men are known to be very responsive to visual stimulation," Stockwell notes. "As more attention is being put on female sexuality... there has been a growing appreciation of the importance in aural stimulation in sexual arousal."