A lot of confusion with hypnosis comes from stage hypnosis, where the receiver leaves the stage with no recollection of what they did. Trance happens in levels, and this level of deep trance may or may not happen. Get a good idea of what you expect a "successful" session to feel like. How deep of a trance is deep enough for you to feel like it "worked"? It's important to go in with reasonable expectations and an open mind. If you're consciously resisting it, it likely won't work.