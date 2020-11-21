Every session starts with you and your hypnotist laying the foundation. You'll talk about your goal for the session, your soft and hard limits, and insight into your life. The more pieces of the puzzle they have, the better.

Then, the hypnotist suggests you into a trance.

During hypnosis, a person's attention leaves their immediate environment and clings to "inner experiences such as feelings, cognition, and imagery," according to research by hypnotherapist Ann Williamson.

You enter a consciously induced trance that mirrors lighter trances you already experience at least twice a day. When we wake up and run off our list of to-do's, when we recap our day before bed, and when we zone out mid-drive and miss our exit—all are types of trances.

How you experience a trance depends on the suggestions the hypnotist makes. Your relaxed state of mind can resemble sleepiness, grogginess, fuzziness, or floating. "Everyone experiences hypnosis differently. Some get extremely relaxed, some get turned on, some don't experience anything, and some get amnestic," says Dire.

You stay in that deep state of relaxation until the session is over or something snaps you out of it.

"You will never do something against your core values," NLP-certified hypnotist Syren Rayna tells mbg. You drop your inhibitions, but you don't lose your morals or who you are as a person. For example, she says that if you're an animal lover and your hypnotist makes the suggestion to run over a rabbit on your way home, you're going to snap awake because the suggestion doesn't click with your core being.

The entire process is voluntary and meant to leave you feeling lighter than before.