This Is How To Tap Into Your Subconscious, From A Hypnotherapist 

Do you know the real you inside of you? Perhaps you've read about it or felt the duality inside—times when you feel like there are two of you, inside of you. You might recall feeling like part of you wants to do something that the other part of you won't do. These qualities are what I call your conscious and subconscious minds.

The subconscious mind lies just below (sub) the surface of your conscious mind. It's our undercurrent and houses things like our emotions, memories, instinctual impulses, and primal directive for survival. I liken the subconscious to our 8-year-old self. The part of us that's fearless and true to our nature: wise beyond its years. The psyche is the part of us that has infinite wisdom but doesn't understand or care how the world works. Instead, it lives in daydreams, hope, future possibilities, and keeps a connection to the now, all at the same time.

So, what does this mean in the scope of practical daily use? Well, think about it as a guide that you may not even know you have. Think about when you misplace something around the house: Even if you can't find it right away your subconscious has recorded where you left it. It can also take you to the things you want: For example, when you can't find a parking spot at a crowded shopping mall, try to relax into the broader knowledge of the subconscious mind; you may see one open up.

It can also help show you which relationships may be a better fit. When you're meeting someone for the first time, count on your mental power to emit positive or negative signals to you. It often comes in the form of a gut feeling, an inner knowing that you can't quite put your finger on. If you find yourself during times of transition or challenges, consider what your subconscious is telling you; it's often the voice you've been missing.

You might also think of your subconscious as your biological hard-drive, the recorded database for all things "you." Consciously we may know that we should drop an unhealthy habit, manage stress, or get to the gym more often, but the limits of the conscious mind can only guide us so far. That's where it is helpful to engage in practices that help you access your subconscious mind so your true self can guide you.