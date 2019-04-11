This Is How To Tap Into Your Subconscious, From A Hypnotherapist 

So, what does this mean in the scope of practical daily use? Well, think about it as a guide that you may not even know you have. Think about when you misplace something around the house: Even if you can't find it right away your subconscious has recorded where you left it. It can also take you to the things you want: For example, when you can't find a parking spot at a crowded shopping mall, try to relax into the broader knowledge of the subconscious mind; you may see one open up.