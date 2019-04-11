This Is How To Tap Into Your Subconscious, From A Hypnotherapist
Do you know the real you inside of you? Perhaps you've read about it or felt the duality inside—times when you feel like there are two of you, inside of you. You might recall feeling like part of you wants to do something that the other part of you won't do. These qualities are what I call your conscious and subconscious minds.
The subconscious mind lies just below (sub) the surface of your conscious mind. It's our undercurrent and houses things like our emotions, memories, instinctual impulses, and primal directive for survival. I liken the subconscious to our 8-year-old self. The part of us that's fearless and true to our nature: wise beyond its years. The psyche is the part of us that has infinite wisdom but doesn't understand or care how the world works. Instead, it lives in daydreams, hope, future possibilities, and keeps a connection to the now, all at the same time.
So, what does this mean in the scope of practical daily use? Well, think about it as a guide that you may not even know you have. Think about when you misplace something around the house: Even if you can't find it right away your subconscious has recorded where you left it. It can also take you to the things you want: For example, when you can't find a parking spot at a crowded shopping mall, try to relax into the broader knowledge of the subconscious mind; you may see one open up.
It can also help show you which relationships may be a better fit. When you're meeting someone for the first time, count on your mental power to emit positive or negative signals to you. It often comes in the form of a gut feeling, an inner knowing that you can't quite put your finger on. If you find yourself during times of transition or challenges, consider what your subconscious is telling you; it's often the voice you've been missing.
You might also think of your subconscious as your biological hard-drive, the recorded database for all things "you." Consciously we may know that we should drop an unhealthy habit, manage stress, or get to the gym more often, but the limits of the conscious mind can only guide us so far. That's where it is helpful to engage in practices that help you access your subconscious mind so your true self can guide you.
How to access your subconscious.
The first thing you'll want to do is agree to acknowledge the whisper, the flash of thought, the tender tap on your shoulder that is always trying to get your attention. You know that feeling when you've made a decision and didn't follow your gut, and you say, "I knew it"? That was your intuition, your inner GPS trying to give you directions. If you can start to notice this inkling of guidance in a critical situation, you may be able to access your primal signals better.
In my hypnotherapy practice, I guide clients to their deeper, honest selves with what I call hypnotic hacks. These are life hacks that improve well-being by providing direct access to the subconscious. Remember: Looking below the surface of your conscious mind is where you'll find the real treasure: your subconscious power. Like taking a deep breath before jumping into a swimming pool, or reading a recipe before cooking a meal, hypnotic hacks prepare you for what you genuinely want to do and where you truly want to go.
1. Let your mind wander.
The first thing I do with clients is the hypnotic trance. Much like a meditation, it brings about a relaxed state. The difference is that instead of zoning in and focusing on your breath, I simply asked you to zone out. Let your mind wander as you try the following hypnotic hack.
2. Try a homing-in hack.
Close your eyes and relax where you are. Imagine a beautiful treasure chest in front of you. Notice that it's filled with all the good things in your life. Take a close look at the abundance you already have and express gratitude. Ask your subconscious mind what riches lie beneath this chest? As information begins to come to you, take it in (perhaps an advancement in career, better fitness, improved relationships, more spare time). Ask your subconscious what you need to do to achieve these things. Make a mental note of these instructions and thank your psyche for revealing these things to you. Open your eyes and take action.
What I love most about the subconscious is that it's 100% organic, natural, and sustainable. Not only does it operate with its unique power, but its influence also grows with use. It's completely user-friendly, requires no space or storage, and you hold the key.
People have reported lower levels of anxiety and higher levels of calm when they tap into what's inside and, in turn, find ease in conflict and greater clarity. Our inner 8-year-old, our subconscious, has your best interests in mind. So now it's time to get to know the you inside of you.
