Out-Smart Self-Sabotage: 5 Steps To Change Subconscious Beliefs

First, behaviors are driven by your thoughts and emotions. Let’s say you want to lose weight but you keep eating sweets in the break room. The choice to eat the tasty snack is based on your thoughts and emotions. Your hand does not reach into the bowl on its own accord. It does not have its own brain which makes it move without your permission.

You might have a core belief that contradicts to your goal. By design, core beliefs are held in the subconscious mind just outside of conscious awareness. They act as blueprint instructions determining your choices.

Let’s say you have a goal to improve your career. Yet, plagued by learning challenges, you have the belief that you are not smart enough to accomplish what you want. These beliefs subconsciously override any desires to go for what you want. You may find you are good at the start, but seeds of doubt kick in and you decide this is just too hard and not worth the effort. Subconsciously you have already decided you are going to fail so you consciously choose not to follow through.

Given these beliefs are out of conscious awareness most people never examine them. Consequently, every time you unknowingly repeat them, you strengthen them. This is how habits are solidified.

In order to change subconscious patterns, it's helpful to understand two basic rules of human behavior: