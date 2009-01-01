Author of the book Subconscious Power, Kimberly Friedmutter CHt is a certified hypnotherapist, a member at large of the prestigious UCLA Health System Board, the American Board of Hypnotherapy, the Association for Integrative Psychology, the American Board of Neurolinguistics Programing, and the International Hypnosis Federation. She is also a certified Master Hypnotist and a certified Neuro-Linguistic Programming trainer, as well as a ‘Dame de la Chaîne’ of Chaîne des Rôtisseurs.

Friedmutter is currently in private practice, dividing her time between Nevada and California, serving high-performing clientele who share her philosophy: “Expect the exceptional."