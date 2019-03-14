Can You Be Too Loud In Bed?

The SKYN survey found 57 percent of people actually felt more confident when their partner was vocalizing their pleasure, and 42 percent felt more confident in bed when they themselves were the ones making noise.

Clinical sexologist and sex therapist Cyndi Darnell tells mbg that she more regularly encounters couples where the lack of noise is a problem, with one partner wishing the other would make more sounds during sex. "The complaint is they are stiff and lifeless and don't move and don't make any sound," she says. "The silence means it's hard to read what their partner is experiencing, and while it needn't be a porno soundtrack, a little aural feedback is a great thing!"

Indeed, sounds during sex are a way to communicate that you're enjoying what you're feeling and to signal to your partner that you want more of that. Moreover, grunting is usually a sign of physical exertion and happens somewhat naturally as a result of movement during sex, so if you're not making any noise at all, you might be unknowingly holding your breath—which sex therapist Ian Kerner, Ph.D., says can actually make it harder to relax and get aroused.

In other words, a little noise is a great thing. "Simply adding in gentle sighs and soft moans is plenty. It's also helpful to remember communication during sex is the cornerstone of consent. So...frankly, sound is crucial," Darnell says. "From a tantric perspective, sexual energy moves on sound, breath, and movement, so sound is essential to better and more fulfilling sex."

In another survey of over 5,000 people, 91 percent of men and 78 percent of women found moaning to be the hottest noise of all during sex, followed by dirty talk. The least popular? Silence. Just 8 percent of men and 13 percent of women felt excited by a quiet romp.