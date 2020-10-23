On average, it takes a cisgender man 5.4 minutes to orgasm from vaginal penetration.

That's based on observations from 500 heterosexual couples from five different countries. And yet, the concern of "lasting long enough" in bed plays on the minds of many men. The fear of orgasming at a pace deemed "too fast" can create a lot of anxiety. Images of having sex all night long loom large. Even if a partner hasn't expressed dissatisfaction, you might feel insecure about how quickly you orgasm once penetrative intercourse has begun.

The truth is, there's no easy answer when it comes to how long sex should last. But if you're keen to try to extend your stamina, here are a bunch of ways to last longer in bed.