21 Ways To Last Longer In Bed, Naturally Or With A Little Help
On average, it takes a cisgender man 5.4 minutes to orgasm from vaginal penetration.
That's based on observations from 500 heterosexual couples from five different countries. And yet, the concern of "lasting long enough" in bed plays on the minds of many men. The fear of orgasming at a pace deemed "too fast" can create a lot of anxiety. Images of having sex all night long loom large. Even if a partner hasn't expressed dissatisfaction, you might feel insecure about how quickly you orgasm once penetrative intercourse has begun.
The truth is, there's no easy answer when it comes to how long sex should last. But if you're keen to try to extend your stamina, here are a bunch of ways to last longer in bed.
Practice edging.
Edging can be one way to last longer in bed, according to certified sex therapist Carolanne Marcantonio, LMSW, CST. "You want to get to the edge of ejaculating, then slow down, so you can be in more control of when it happens," she explains.
There are many edging techniques, but here are a few options for folks with penises to try with or without a partner:
- The start-stop technique: Get yourself right up to the point of orgasm and then stop all stimulation abruptly. Then once you've cooled down, start up again. Keep doing this over and over until you decide you'd like to ejaculate.
- Ballooning: Right as you're about reach orgasm, stop or slow stimulation while doing Kegel exercises. Then repeat. The penis may deflate before becoming erect again, hence the name "ballooning."
- The tantric method: Take a page from tantric sex. When you're about to orgasm, inhale very slowly and visualize pulling that orgasmic energy from your penis up your body.
Here's mbg's full guide to edging.
Use a condom.
Condoms do more than protect from STIs and pregnancy. They can also be a handy way of slightly reducing sensation so as to enable you to last longer. Stay away from ultrathin varieties, which may allow for more sensation.
Masturbate beforehand.
If you know you're going to have sex that evening, then masturbate during the day so that you're further away from the edge of arousal and will have greater stamina.
Squeeze the penis.
"This is a simple technique of placing the first two fingers of either hand on the underside of the penis, placing the thumb on top and squeezing. This obviously has to be done with the penis being withdrawn during penetration," says Renee Adolphe, a relationship and sexuality coach. "Another good technique in which the penis does not need to be completely withdrawn is squeezing at the base of the penis. Both effectively control arousal as well as strengthen erections."
Try scrotal tugging.
"The testicles have to pull up close to the body in order for the semen to come up through the testes, but pulling them away from your body will delay ejaculation," Adolphe recommends. "Circle the top of the sac with the thumb and forefinger then pull down firmly."
Use deep belly breathing.
Adolphe recommends using the power of your breath to help slow things down. As you feel your excitement rise, try taking a "deep belly breath and hold until the urge to ejaculate subsides." Breathe slowly and carefully through your nose, and focus on the sensation of your breath inside you. Essentially, use your breath to refocus your attention and arousal away from your dick.
Practice semen retention.
Semen retention refers to the practice of having dry orgasms, which are orgasms without ejaculation. When one has orgasms in this way, the body is able to have multiple orgasms and sex can last longer.
Consider a penis numbing cream.
There are a wide variety of creams and sprays on the market that contain local anesthetics such as lidocaine. When applied directly (but sparingly!) to your penis, they create a numbing sensation, which can allow you to have longer bouts of intercourse without achieving orgasm. Just remember: This will make your penis have less sensation, meaning sex will also not feel as good, so consider whether this is the experience you're going for. Also, be careful not to let excess amounts rub off on your partner.
Try condoms with pre-applied numbing lube.
A less fussy and easier version of a numbing cream applied directly to your penis are "condoms that have benzocaine or lidocaine (numbing properties) to assist with delaying ejaculation," licensed psychologist and AASECT-certified sex therapist Janet Brito, Ph.D., LCSW, tells mbg. The outside of the condom has normal lube so your partner's experience of sex isn't altered. These are a perfect and discreet option if you're shy about bringing up issues with premature ejaculation with a newer or one-time partner.
Do pelvic floor exercises.
Many people think of pelvic floor exercises as only being for cis women. In fact, they can be beneficial for people with penises too.
"The pelvic floor is just below the prostate and the rectum. The PC muscle is located there," Adolphe explains. "With age these muscles, like any other muscles, can become weak, but they can be strengthened through pelvic floor exercise. The PC muscle surrounds the prostate, through which your semen passes during ejaculation. If the PC muscles are too weak, it may be harder for you to delay your ejaculation."
Experiment with cock rings.
Cock rings are silicone circles that fit snugly at the base of your penis and restrict the blood flow. They are a handy, cheap, and simple solution for making your erections last longer.
Decentralize penetration.
If you want to make sex last longer, the best thing you can do is take the focus off of penis-in-vagina intercourse. All of the other tips about delaying the moment of ejaculation should be used in conjunction with this mindset. When the focus is taken away from penis-in-vagina penetration, you automatically extend the amount of time you spend in the sack.
- Spend more time on oral sex: Forget diamonds: oral sex is the real girl's (slash everyone's) best friend. Oral sex should not be the cherry on the cake of intercourse; it's its own full course meal. Give real time to going down on your partner with enthusiasm. Ask for clear feedback on which kind of pressure and strokes feel good and then stick with them. (Here's mbg's guide on how to give passionate oral sex.)
- Make out more: Instead of treating making out like something you need to rush past in order to get to the good stuff, really take the time to be present in your kisses. Kiss your partner all over their body, make eye contact, make out without taking your clothes off, and build up anticipation.
- Give your partner a massage: Warm up some oil between your hands and get to work on your partner's aches and knots. Leading your hands over their ass, thighs, and chest without touching their genitals can be extremely arousing for both you and them.
Here are a bunch more foreplay ideas for inspiration, though think of it less as "foreplay" and more as just play to mix in throughout a sexual experience.
Incorporate BDSM.
BDSM stands for bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, and sadism and masochism. Engaging in any of these practices as part of your sex life can greatly increase the amount of time before reaching orgasm.
For instance, you could practice orgasm denial, a form of power play in which you cede control over when you will come to your partner. A way to do this can be that your partner (consensually) will not "allow" you to receive any form of stimulating touch until you've satisfied them.
See a sex therapist.
Situational problems with maintaining erections and premature ejaculation are much more common than generalized problems, Marcantonio explains. In other words, the reasons behind these issues can be psychological rather than physiological and therefore possible to treat with therapy.
"The impact of depression, anger, low self-esteem, poor body image, and adherence to rigid gender ideals can absolutely impair the quality of an erection," she says. "A sex therapist can help in crafting a plan with you to explore these areas."
Rethink your mindset.
Fixating on the point of ejaculation as the end of sex, or as a marker of "successful" sex, can only increase pressure and stress. Neither of which make for good, mutually enjoyable sex.
"Focus less on performance," Brito says. "Make it about pleasure."
