There are a wide variety of creams and sprays on the market that contain local anesthetics such as lidocaine. When applied directly (but sparingly!) to your penis, they create a numbing sensation, which can allow you to have longer bouts of intercourse without achieving orgasm. Just remember: This will make your penis have less sensation, meaning sex will also not feel as good, so consider whether this is the experience you're going for. Also, be careful not to let excess amounts rub off on your partner.