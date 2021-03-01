Remember the pee test from above? Not only can that help you identify your kegel muscles, but it's also a good way to test your progress. When you start to urinate, stop the pee mid-flow. This time, try to hold it for eight seconds without leaking. That's hard to do, but it's a good way to test whether your pelvic floor exercises are being done correctly.

Only do this test once or twice a week—not every time you use the bathroom. Doing it too often may negatively train your bladder to not empty completely.

If you're worried about messing with your bladder, another good test is to put your fingers on the perineal body. As you contract the pelvic floor, you should feel it rise. Do this lying down on your side so you're not putting abdominal pressure on the pelvic floor—this will allow you to relax and focus on the muscle.