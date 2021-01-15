To heal diastasis recti, you want to engage the deep core muscles and let the rectus, or "six-pack" muscles rest. You should avoid any exercise that puts pressure on the compromised rectus abdominis until you've addressed the separation, or it could get worse.

What's more, "returning to exercise 'as usual' could worsen or contribute to pelvic floor dysfunctions or lower back pain," says McGurk. This includes traditional fitness moves that involve flexion of the spine like the Pilates 100s, roll-ups, and crunches; or anything that further stretches the separation like yoga backbends, cobra, camel, and wheel. You should also avoid exercises like box jumps or planks that can stress the rectus muscles.

When in doubt, keep your spine in neutral and do your transverse abdominis isolation exercise to check which muscles you're using. Everybody will respond differently to pregnancy, but it's good to keep in mind that even if you're feeling "up for" an exercise or movement, it may not be in your best interest until the diastasis recti are closed.