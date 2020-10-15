“The pelvic floor muscles are a network of structures that aid in maintaining anatomic support of the pelvic floor organs, and to a larger extent aid in urinary and bowel continence,” Asfaw says. “The pelvis houses important organs such as the uterus, bladder, sigmoid colon, rectum, and vagina.”

By strengthening the pelvic floor muscles, the organs are able to function normally, which allows for urine storage, stool elimination, and normal sexual function, she explains.

“Being able to access the full excursion of our pelvic floor can provide us more strength and power,” Kostyukovsky explains. “For women, true pelvic floor relaxation and lengthening is important for childbirth. For women and men, a reverse kegel can better allow us to empty our bowels.” These exercises can be helpful for people with constipation, hemorrhoids, or pelvic pain from tightness or an inability to fully lengthen.