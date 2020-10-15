Reverse Kegels: How To Do Them + 7 Benefits Of The Exercise
Weak pelvic floor muscles or pelvic floor dysfunction can interfere with a lot of areas—beyond just sex. Urinary incontinence (even minor, like peeing when you sneeze or laugh), lower back pain, and increased tension and stress are just a few side effects. To strengthen the pelvic floor, many people engage in kegel exercises, but what do you do when you need to relax the muscles? Enter: reverse kegels.
What is a reverse kegel?
“A reverse kegel is a relaxation or lengthening of the pelvic floor muscles,” pelvic floor physical therapist Sarah Kostyukovsky, PT, DPT, OCS, tells mbg. Both women and men can engage in kegels and reverse kegels to relax and contract the pelvic floor. “We want to have control over a full range of motion of our pelvic floor just like our biceps or our hamstrings,” she explains.
Kegels vs. reverse kegels.
Kegel exercises help to isolate and strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, urogynecologist Tirsit S. Asfaw, M.D., says. On the flipside, some people have tight pelvic floor muscles, which can lead to painful sex or spasms.
Reverse kegels are a technique to relax the muscles, instead of contracting them, which can help with the stiffness, pain, and may increase flexibility.
How to do reverse kegels.
Both men and women can perform kegels in any position, but Kostyukovsky says sitting is a nice way to get feedback from the surface. Here’s her step-by-step guide for a reverse kegel:
- Find the position of sitting where you feel like you are sitting on your perineal tissue. This is the soft tissue between the anus and the scrotum in males, or the anus and vagina in females.
- Place your hands on your belly and focus on taking diaphragmatic or belly breaths where on the inhale your belly expands.
- As your belly expands think about relaxing and lengthening the perineal tissue into your chair imagining a flower blooming.
- Keep that relaxed state on the exhale and imagine further lengthening on the next inhale.
- With practice and improved body awareness you should feel increased contact between your perineum and chair with a true reverse kegel.
Benefits of reverse kegels.
“The pelvic floor muscles are a network of structures that aid in maintaining anatomic support of the pelvic floor organs, and to a larger extent aid in urinary and bowel continence,” Asfaw says. “The pelvis houses important organs such as the uterus, bladder, sigmoid colon, rectum, and vagina.”
By strengthening the pelvic floor muscles, the organs are able to function normally, which allows for urine storage, stool elimination, and normal sexual function, she explains.
“Being able to access the full excursion of our pelvic floor can provide us more strength and power,” Kostyukovsky explains. “For women, true pelvic floor relaxation and lengthening is important for childbirth. For women and men, a reverse kegel can better allow us to empty our bowels.” These exercises can be helpful for people with constipation, hemorrhoids, or pelvic pain from tightness or an inability to fully lengthen.
For a quicker look, here are the main benefits:
- Maintain support of the pelvic floor organs
- Gain control of the pelvic floor muscles
- Improve urine storage
- Improve stool elimination
- Improve sexual function
- Decrease pain from sex
- Can help with childbirth
Risks & precautions to keep in mind.
It’s important to see a urogynecologist or physical therapist to assess the pelvic floor muscles before trying to “fix” the problem yourself. While engaging in exercises and relaxation techniques can be a helpful supplemental approach, other approaches like physical therapy and massage therapy may also be necessary. “If you have pelvic floor weakness, a reverse kegel will not directly improve your pelvic floor contraction,” Kostyukovsky explains.
What to know about results.
For some people, results will take effect early on (weeks) but for others it may take longer (months). “Results depend on the frequency the exercises are performed as well as the technique they are done,” Asfaw says. With the right technique and regular practice, she says most people will see about a 30% improvement in symptoms like urinary incontinence, urgency, and frequency type symptoms.
The bottom line.
“To truly understand your pelvic floor muscle strength and/or “tightness” you will need an internal assessment from a trained professional,” Kostyukovsky says. Once you know whether kegels or reverse kegels are right for your needs, you can get started practicing from anywhere—just be sure your bladder is empty before doing a reverse kegel and let go of any remaining tension. Consider it a meditative or breathwork moment if that helps. “Tuning into your body and what you feel in your pelvic floor muscles can be beneficial for everyone.”
