Speaking of conversations, let's get to the difficult topic of communication during oral sex. So often people struggle to communicate about sex, particularly during sex. But how else will you know if your partner is happy with what is happening? So, in the same way you asked permission initially, now ask your partner if they are enjoying things. You can also ask if they might prefer something different or if there is any discomfort. Don't be afraid to gauge your partner's pleasure by asking, asking, asking. Most people are very happy to engage with a lover who is so attentive and considerate. And sometimes just a simple "Do you like that?" can be extremely arousing.