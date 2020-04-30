Before you engage in oral sex, see if you can start to get some of your sexual energy flowing through your body. One way to do that is through my OYoga workout. The moves were created to activate your sexual energy. If you want to start small, try this simple OYoga move: Stand with your feet hip-distance apart and put your hands on your hips. Make micro-circles with your hips in both directions. As you do that, squeeze your Kegel muscles to really pump up your sexual energy. Add in hip tilts—front and back—to really get your juices flowing.