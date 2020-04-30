Some people just don't enjoy that tongue-on-clit feeling, and that's totally OK! You might be someone who prefers more manual stimulation (fingers are much firmer and less slobbery!), vibration from toys, or penetrative intercourse. There's no such thing as "normal" when it comes to sex—you like what you like. If there's something you don't enjoy, you don't need to force yourself to enjoy it. Find the things you do like and focus on doing those things.

If it's important to you, you and your partner can always explore trying out different types of oral sex techniques just in case there is a form of oral sex that does get you off. (Here's our guide on how to give passionate oral sex. You may also enjoy incorporating tantric yoni massage.)