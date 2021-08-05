19 Sex Toys For Men Who Want To Experience A Whole New Type Of Orgasm

Men deserve to enjoy the endless benefits of masturbation shamelessly, and that can definitely involve some sex toys for men. Masturbation for men can often seem one-dimensional, while women’s sex toy lines are known for being robust and filled with versatile options. But the truth is, men have plenty of options to choose from to boost their pleasure during masturbation, from cock rings to strokers to Fleshlights and beyond. Plus, some of these sex toys will (literally) give you priceless orgasms.

Here are some of the best sex toys for men with penises to buy and then try, according to experts.