Sex 9 Sex Toys For Women Actually Worth Trying, Recommended By Experts mbg Contributor By Julie Nguyen mbg Contributor Julie Nguyen is a relationship coach, Enneagram educator, and former matchmaker based in New York. She has a degree in Communication and Public Relations from Purdue University.

Image by Prostock-Studio / iStock July 30, 2022

If you’ve ever peeked inside of someone’s underwear drawer, chances are you’ve likely found a sex toy tucked away somewhere in the back corner. Nowadays, sexual well-being and taking control of your own pleasure is at an all-time high, and for good reason. According to certified sex therapist and psychotherapist Lee Phillips, LCSW, CST, CSCT, sex toys can be a tantalizing addition to your sex life because it can add diversity, excitement, and creativity to the bedroom. “Routine sex and masturbation can get boring, so why not spice it up and try something new? Sex toys can help you achieve the orgasm you desire,” he tells mbg. “Many of my female clients report this because sex toys provide extra clitoral stimulation.” Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned sex toy enthusiast, it can be tricky looking for the right gadget for your orgasm needs. Fear not: We’ve done the heavy lifting for you so you don’t have to break a sweat (until you want to, that is). We’ve picked the brains of couples therapists and sex experts to round up the best sex toys for women and vulva owners. These recommendations will get you offline and into the bedroom for the ultimate plug-and-play pleasure.

How we picked: Expert guidance We asked sex therapists what to look for when searching for the best vibrators and used their expertise as a guideline for selecting these options, and we even included some of their personal recommendations. Body-safe These products are made from body-safe and non-toxic materials, so it’s safe to use on your body. You can try out these products knowing it’s safe for your physical health and pleasure. Inclusive We chose these products from reputable and inclusive sellers who support diversity and the LGBTQ+ community with their product offerings and sexual wellness resources. Good reviews Through gathering expert recommendations and scouring certified customer reviews, we made sure these sex toy products are highly rated by the people who actually use them.

Tips to keep in mind.

1. See your sexuality as part of your self-care.

Sexual self-care is about checking in on your sexual likes, dislikes, and preferences since they can change over time. Being in rhythm with your body and prioritizing pleasure via masturbation allows you to nurture a deeper connection with yourself. Bringing toys into your sexual self-care practice can be a bridge to work through any shame and traverse new sexual ground as well.

2. Get in touch with your body.

You can’t find the right toy unless you know what makes your body tick. Phillips suggests running through several questions to help you figure out the particular features you’ll want with your sex toy: “Is it to spice up your sex life with your partner? Are you not being pleasured enough, and you are tired of using your hands and fingers? Are you having a difficult time achieving an orgasm?” Getting down to the nitty gritty opens you up to explore your pleasure zones and the type of touch you would prefer which narrows down your choices.

3. Elevate the sensations you already like.

Think about what you already like in bed, and then look for a toy that can give you the sort of focused stimulation you crave. “For example, if you really like using your fingers in a fast, pressure-filled way on and around your clitoris, try something that vibrates on and around your clitoris,” advises Wright. “If you like the feeling of flickering on your clitoris, find a toy that mimics this either with air, a tickler, or suction. If you like dual-stimulation (penetration and clitoral stimulation) find a toy with dual-stimulation.”

4. Try out new things you’re curious about.

It’s not just about sticking with what you know. Sex toys offer a pathway to experiment with new kinks individually or in partnered scenarios. So, break away from the familiar activities and be as curious as you want to be. Trying out anal beads, remote-controlled vibrators, or internal g-spot vibrators can empower you to play out any secret fantasies or try out that hot move you saw in your favorite porno. (Here’s our full guide to using every kind of vibrator.)

5. Choose the proper materials.

In the world of sex toys, not all sex toys are created equal. The FDA doesn’t regulate the sex toy industry since they’re not considered medical devices, so they’re classified as “novelty items.” Therefore, it’s important to have some awareness about the chemical makeup in your sex toys to avoid any dangerous compounds. The exact material of your toy play a heavy consideration here, and body-safe materials are king. “Don’t use toys made from anything besides silicone, borosilicate glass, or stainless steel. It’s OK if a handle is made of ABS plastic, but anything going on or in your bits needs to be body-safe,” Wright says.

6. Lube, lube, lube.

Just like with sex, you don’t need to just rely on natural lubrication to get you going. “Make sure you have plenty of lube on hand,” Wright suggests. “Everyone needs it. I promise it makes everything better.” The exact amount depends on whether you’re using the sex toy internally or externally, but you can apply the lube directly on top of the toy or on your body.

How to clean your toys.

Wright recommends using a sex toy cleaner that’s gentle enough for the genitals but also strong enough to get rid of bacteria. “How you clean a toy varies depending on the material that the toy is made out of. Some say gentle soap and water is fine; however, there are so many variables when it comes to the ingredients in soap that I prefer to use something I know isn’t going to mess up vaginal pH.” (Here’s a full guide about how to exactly clean every sex toy out there.) She shares a few tips below:

Store toys in a relatively temperature-controlled place to prevent bacteria growth.

Don’t store silicone on silicone (the same reason why you don’t use silicone lubricant on silicone toys; it creates microscopic holes for bacteria growth).

If something is glass or stainless steel, boil them! Especially if they’re being used anally.

If they’re only being used vaginally and on one person, a toy cleaner will suffice.

Clean the sex toy before and after uses to wash away dirt, bacteria, microscopic organisms, body fluids, etc.

Depending on the material of the toy, leave it out to air dry or towel dry before storage.

