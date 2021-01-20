Intimate sex is any sexual encounter involving a lot of intimacy between the partners involved. Rather than using sex as a closed-off means for pure gratification of the self, all partners are completely present in creating a shared experience of mutual pleasure.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to what counts as "intimate," since sexual and emotional variance between people is unimaginably large. One person's intimacy is the intensity of being flogged and humiliated by their lover, while another's is oral sex with the lights on. The key connecting factor is trust, security, and openness. When you feel completely able to open up to your partner and show them the private side of yourself that is usually hidden from the world, you engender a bond of trust from which intimacy can grow.

Importantly, intimate sex isn't exclusive to long-term, monogamous lovers. A beautiful amount of trust and thereby intimacy can also be cultivated by a relaxed, shame-free atmosphere in which all parties are honest about their needs and desires. (Here's more on cultivating intimacy in a new relationship.)