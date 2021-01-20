"We have to change the way we think about sex. We think of sex as a science, wanting to watch YouTube videos or read books to show us exactly what to do. But sex is an art, not a science," sex and relationship coach Prandhara Prem, M.A., tells mbg. "So these tips help, but what is important is not to try to follow these tips as if they were gold. Be open to experience sex in different ways, understanding that it will always look different or may not be what you imagined."