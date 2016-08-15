10 Secrets To Cultivating Sexual Intimacy In A New Relationship

Intimacy to a relationship is like breath to your lungs. When we think of intimacy, we think physical touch and sensual pleasure — and we should. What not everyone realizes is that intimacy needs to start from a foundation of intrinsic value. That leads you to a deeper understanding and appreciation of each other.

So, how do you create that feeling of closeness when your relationship is new?

I tell my clients to focus on creating the perfect blend of safety and risk. Make it safe enough to be vulnerable and let go, and just risky enough to be exciting.

I know, this might leave you feeling panicky — I recommend creating a safety net first. Make sure you have support and trust before taking these risks.