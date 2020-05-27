The Sex Position To Try If You Love Really Intimate, Romantic Sex

To get into this position have one partner—the partner who's going to be doing the penetrating with a dildo, penis, or fingers (if any penetration is going to be taking place!)—drop their bum onto the bed (or floor, or couch!) and assume a crisscross applesauce position.

Facing them, have the second straddle them and lower down so that you're both chest-to-chest and eye-to-eye. "If it's comfortable, the seated-on-top person can wrap their legs tightly around their partner's torso while the bottom partner pulls you both together with their arms," says Queen.

What you do from here depends on your genital combination and sexual preferences. "Typically, the partner on the bottom will penetrate the partner on top, and then for (vaginal or anal) penetrative intercourse to take place," she says. And it's all about slow, soulful lovemaking, she emphasizes. So rather than fast thrusting, try slow rocking.

If penetration is not on the table (er, bed), she suggests exploring oral-to-nipple stimulation, hand hanky-panky, making out, ear and neck licking/sucking/tongue-flicking, external vibrator use, and grinding.