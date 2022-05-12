Women Claim This Viral Sex Toy Brings Them Record-Speed Orgasms

What Is The Rose Toy? Why This Suction Sex Toy Went Viral On TikTok
“Soul snatcher” and “orgasm stealer” are just some names the famed rose sex toy has been dubbed in its short time on the market.
According to thousands of product and social media reviews, the success of this toy’s ability to bring pleasure is undeniable—so we decided to ask around to see if it holds up to the scrutiny of industry experts.
What is the rose toy?
If you have a TikTok account, you’re likely familiar with the rose sex toy. Taking social media by storm in 2021, the flower-shaped toy quickly rose (no pun intended) to popularity thanks to dozens of reviews from pleased vulva owners who claimed it brought them record-speed orgasms, plus helped them to squirt and experience new forms of pleasure.
Does it deserve the praise? According to our experts, yes—however, there’s more you should know.
The rose toy is a clitoral stimulation toy that uses air pulse and pressure technology to suck on the glans head of the clitoris, explains sexologist and sex educator Goody Howard, MSW, MPH. It combines sucking and vibrating functions through a suction head that users say delivers unmatched stimulation and back-to-back orgasms.
Importantly, the rose toy isn’t one specific product sold by one specific brand. Numerous companies seem to manufacture the viral rose toy (or similar models), which are then sold under various brand names on sites like Amazon or Shopify in a process known as dropshipping. Since its rise to fame, more established sex toy companies have also begun selling similar rose-shaped sex toys, such as the Rose Toy Clitoral Suction Stimulator from Lovehoney or the Rose Flower Sex Toy from V for Vibes.
Jessica Cline, LCSW, Ph.D, a board-certified sexologist who happens to love the rose sex toy, says this rose-shaped sex toy is a great option for anyone who wants one that’s “cute and less in-your-face phallic.”
Most sellers of the viral rose toy model, like Rose Toy Official (recommended by Cline herself), claim the toy is made with body-safe and odorless medical silicone material. Since its debut, the praise for this clitoris-sucking vibrator hasn’t died down, and now there are updated rose toys with more new settings and upgrades to explore.
How the vibrator works.
According to websites that sell the viral rose toy model like RTO or Adorime, this clitoris-sucking vibrator is rechargeable and has three intensity levels plus seven sucking modes that is supposed to mimic what cunnilingus feels like. With one click of a button, the toy’s internal vibration generates rotating airflow that sucks and teases your clitoris, leading to what some call unimaginable pleasure.
The best way to use the vibrator, advises Howard, is to start by applying a small amount of lube to your clitoris. Instead of centering the rose toy over it, start on its side and move the rose around until you find the spot that feels the best. Based on the intensity of the sucking, either decrease or increase the speed setting to get the right amount of stimulation, or alternate between the levels for a varied experience.
What’s great about the rose toy is its versatility. “A lot of people want to just sit it on the head of the clit right away instead of exploring the other ways that pleasure can show up,” Howard tells mbg. For example, she adds that all clit-sucking toys also double as nipple-sucking toys. In addition to your nipples, that could be erogenous zones like your or your partner’s navel, thighs, anus, ears and more.
Because it's waterproof, you can use the rose toy in the bathtub, shower, or even pool, according to Cline. And besides using it during solo play, the rose toy can also complement partnered sex, whether you use it during doggy style or on your partner’s body throughout sexual play.
By this point, the rose sex toy line has expanded and now includes much more than the original model we’ve described here. Based on the manufacturer you purchase from, newer rose toys feature a paired dildo, remote control, vibrating egg or a flapping vibrator.
What the experts say.
“I have a rose, and I love it,” says Howard. However, the key is to be clear about the kind of experience you want to have with this sex toy. “Are you gonna use it with a partner or by yourself?” she asks. “Are you trying to have a longer pleasure session over a shorter one?”
Here’s why it’s important to align your expectations: “The rose is so effective that it shortens your solo pleasure session, because it can almost immediately make you reach orgasm.”
Additionally, Howard notes that rose toys certainly won’t wine and dine you—she says it’s more of a “wham bam, thank you, ma’am” kind of session. And that's OK, “as long as that's what you wanted to do.”
You won’t be waiting around for an orgasm with this toy—or likely able to tease yourself with edging—so “know what kind of playtime you want before using it.”
Also a fan of the rose toy, Cline says she “absolutely loves” that it’s taken TikTok by storm, “as it introduces more pleasure and sexual play into people's lives.” After all, there are many benefits to masturbation.
Risks and concerns.
While Cline loves the rose toy, she also recommends caution when figuring out where to purchase the toy. “When sex toys become popular, we often see an influx of availability all over the internet with many sellers dropshipping the item,” she explains. “The item is often made in China and sent to the buyer without the seller ever seeing the item.”
Dropshipping is where a seller purchases inventory from a third party, like a wholesaler or manufacturer, to fulfill orders. Quality is a significant concern with dropshipping business models, “as is the material that the toy is made out of.” And with a product like the rose sex toy, which Cline says has additional crevices for bacteria to hang around, it’s imperative that the toy is made from non-porous silicone.
However, that’s not something buyers can guarantee when they purchase from unknown suppliers. As you shop for your rose toy, be sure to read product descriptions, plus seller and product reviews, to ensure you’re getting exactly what you need from a reliable source.
Besides the original rose toy from RTO, Cline also trusts and recommends Lovehoney's version. Howard also sells the rose toy on her website’s shop: “I use a few domestic toy wholesalers, and I trust them to source the healthiest products,” she says. “I use [the company] Holiday Products as my drop shipper for roses, and they have a testing and verification process for all the accessory manufacturers they carry.”
Tips to keep in mind.
People with vulvas need to keep several things in mind when using sex toys:
1. Lubricant is your friend.
“It reduces friction and creates a smooth ride between you and who or whatever you're playing with,” Howard tells mbg. Plus, Cline says the toy’s air pressure technology can dry out natural lubrication, so it’s a good idea to have a backup on deck.
Just be sure to use the right kind of lube: For a rose toy likely made of silicone, water- or oil-based lubes are great options because of their compatibility with the material. Water-soluble lubes aren’t as long-lasting as oil, though they better support the pH balance. Oil-based lubes can also cause latex condoms to tear or break (and stain your sheets), so reconsider this one if you and your partner aren’t fluid-bonded.
Be sure to avoid silicone-based lube at all costs since it can deteriorate the surface of silicone toys like the rose toy. And to reduce the risk of infection, steer clear of offerings that are scented, flavored, or promise warming and tingling sensations.
2. Clean your sex toys properly.
Remember the crevices Cline mentioned? That’s just one reason why you should clean your rose sex toy—and all sex toys—after every use. Make sure you use the right cleaner, too: Howard says jelly sex toys need to be cleaned with a bicarbonate cleaner because they’re porous, unlike silicone toys, which can be cleaned with a mild soap.
3. Use separate toys for anal play.
Don’t use the same sex toy on the anus and the vagina, says Howard. “If you use a toy for your butt, it is now a butt toy.”
All silicone toys, including the rose toy, still aren’t completely sanitized even when you clean them, so limit the chance of infection and keep toys for butt or vaginal play separate. (Note: You can only sanitize glass and metal sex toys.)
4. Use caution when using higher-intensity settings.
Lastly, Cline says to be mindful that some clit-stimulation or -sucking toys have been shown to make some women bleed. Although it’s not clear if the toy somehow cuts the delicate tissues or if it can suck out blood like a hickey, Cline explains that “most of the users that’ve had this happen had extended use at a higher setting.”
To have a safe experience, Cline says to start out on a low-intensity level, then take a break if it feels difficult to achieve orgasm.
The takeaway.
Like any other sex toy, the rose vibrator isn’t perfect—but as you heard from our experts, the hype isn’t exaggerated! So if you decide to purchase one, you’re likely in for a good time.
However, don’t forget to prioritize cleanliness, hygiene, and safety in your pleasure. It’s easy to get swept up in a moment (or simply fall asleep after the big ‘O’), but sex and masturbation are way more fulfilling when you exercise precautions to minimize any risks.