Women Claim This Viral Sex Toy Brings Them Record-Speed Orgasms

According to websites that sell the viral rose toy model like RTO or Adorime, this clitoris-sucking vibrator is rechargeable and has three intensity levels plus seven sucking modes that is supposed to mimic what cunnilingus feels like. With one click of a button, the toy’s internal vibration generates rotating airflow that sucks and teases your clitoris, leading to what some call unimaginable pleasure.

The best way to use the vibrator, advises Howard, is to start by applying a small amount of lube to your clitoris. Instead of centering the rose toy over it, start on its side and move the rose around until you find the spot that feels the best. Based on the intensity of the sucking, either decrease or increase the speed setting to get the right amount of stimulation, or alternate between the levels for a varied experience.

What’s great about the rose toy is its versatility. “A lot of people want to just sit it on the head of the clit right away instead of exploring the other ways that pleasure can show up,” Howard tells mbg. For example, she adds that ​​all clit-sucking toys also double as nipple-sucking toys. In addition to your nipples, that could be erogenous zones like your or your partner’s navel, thighs, anus, ears and more.

Because it's waterproof, you can use the rose toy in the bathtub, shower, or even pool, according to Cline. And besides using it during solo play, the rose toy can also complement partnered sex, whether you use it during doggy style or on your partner’s body throughout sexual play.

By this point, the rose sex toy line has expanded and now includes much more than the original model we’ve described here. Based on the manufacturer you purchase from, newer rose toys feature a paired dildo, remote control, vibrating egg or a flapping vibrator.