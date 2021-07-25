I’m A Sex Therapist & These Toys Mimic Oral Sex Pretty Darn Well

Dame Aer

Dame Products is an incredible company founded by two women who wanted to make sex products designed by the people who will be using them. So not only do they develop their own innovative toys, but they also listen to the many voices of their consumers about what they want. They also focus on how their toys can better fit each body's needs and closing the orgasm gap.

The Aer suctions to the clitoris and generates pulses of air that mimic oral sex when lube is involved, too. The toy is made with medical-grade silicone, is fully waterproof, has five patterns and five intensities, and can be used all over the body (in addition to the clitoris!). In fact, one of the reasons this toy is on my list is that it can be used on multiple body parts—regardless of the genitalia. Its opening is larger and more oval in shape than most clitoral suction or air toys, so the Dame Aer is an excellent toy to use on nipples, the perineum, labia, and all sorts of fun places.

It's also not a super-strong air pulse, making this an excellent toy for anyone more sensitive to the suction or air pressure sensations.

Dame Aer, $95