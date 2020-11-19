Whether you're dating someone new or just really want to give passionate oral sex to your current partner, everybody—and every vagina—is different. What pleased a previous partner may not work for your current sexual interest, and you may find yourself wondering if there are other techniques out there that you're missing.

We spoke with certified sex therapist Holly Richmond Ph.D., and certified sex coach Gigi Engle to get their insight, and as it turns out, there's no shortage of oral sex techniques to try. With over two dozen different techniques, we're sure one of these will help you do the trick.