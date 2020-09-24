In the 1960s, William Masters and Virginia Johnson outlined the human sexual response cycle after studying couples have sex in a lab setting. This model describes four phases of a person’s sexual response — excitement, plateau, orgasm, and resolution--and asserts that sex follows this general order every time.

In addition to the Masters and Johnson sexual response model, many clinical studies use the intravaginal ejaculation latency time (IELT) — the moment the penis enters the vagina until the time a person with a penis ejaculates— to define sex and measure duration. After studying the IELT of 500 couples, one study from 2005 found that the average time sex lasts is 5.4 minutes.

But the focus on orgasms and on a P-in-V sexual experience mean these surveys and studies are limited as far as how useful they are for understanding the full scope of sexual experiences. Most women cannot orgasm from P-in-V intercourse alone. Measuring sex based on how long intercourse lasts thus doesn’t adequately take into account women’s orgasms or pleasure.

“We do a lot of assumption and shame around an imaginary standard,” sex therapist Kamil Lewis, AMFT, tells mbg. Mirroring the research, a lot of what popular media portrays is “hetero sex that ends when the person with a penis ejaculates, or it’s this really hot, rip-your-clothes-off in the moment experience where you both orgasm at the same time.”

Many people assume that when a person with a penis has an orgasm, the entire sexual experience is over. Not only is this rule antiquated, but it’s also untrue. When we assume sex follows a predetermined pattern, we miss out on the possibilities sex holds. A study from 2012 found that couples who include sexual activities other than P-in-V sex (cuddling, kissing, stroking, and oral sex) find that the sexual experience lasts longer.

Our need to set an average time for sex to last shows how the “Masters and Johnson study continues to influence society consciously and subconsciously,” physician and relationship expert Alexandra Stockwell, MD, tells mbg.

When you expand the definition of sex, a whole realm of sexual experiences opens.