The right mindset can make a big difference in how much you're able to enjoy masturbation. So embrace your solo sex practice for the healthy habit it is.

There are so many benefits of masturbation that it should be considered part of your self-care routine. Masturbation floods your nervous system with endorphins, dopamine, and oxytocin — the bonding hormone — even when climax is not reached. With frequent masturbation you’re relaxing your brain and therefore your body, which can improve digestion and balance your hormones.

On top of all the physical benefits though, masturbation has a serious positive impact on your perception of and relationship with your body. Whether you're in a relationship or single, enjoying your body for your own sake can help you reconnect with your internal sensuality and capacity for pleasure.

When you masturbate regularly, you’ll feel better about your body, because your body is bringing itself pleasure. It’s hard to not be impressed by your body when you let yourself feel what she's capable of doing! (Side note: I call my body “she” rather than “it." I feel like it contributes to a healthier, closer relationship. Use the pronouns that jive with you!)

Knowing how your body works and what really turns you on also makes it easier to ask for what you want when dating, mating, and relating. When you can bring yourself physical pleasure, you don’t need someone else to tell you that you’re sexy. You feel it. You know it.

Taking time for your own pleasure (without the influence or presence of another person and their desires) is a wonderful way to tune out the noises and listen to what your body likes and wants. Here's to discovering new fantasies, thresholds for pleasure, and enhanced well-being.