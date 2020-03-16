Added lubrication generally makes insertion and sensation more pleasurable, even during solo masturbation. Avoid silicone-based lubricants if you're using a silicone toy, as it can break down the material. If you have a silicone toy, use oil- or water-based lube instead. On the other hand, oil-based lubes like vitamin E oil and Vaseline can break down latex toys, so use a water- or silicone-based lube with those. Always test a small amount of a new lube on your inner labia before you play, to make sure it doesn't irritate your skin.