A new study published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy has taken us one step further in demystifying the experience of female pleasure. The data for the study was gleaned from a survey of 1,055 women ages 18 to 94. These women answered questions about their personal experiences with pleasure—the role of clitoral stimulation in orgasm, whether all orgasms are created equal, and how many women are actually reaching orgasm through intercourse.

While the exploration of human sexuality is always an area of great interest, this study in particular speaks volumes about the progress we've made in gender equality and reminds us how much there is still to learn about the nature of female pleasure.

For the greater part of recorded human history, the female orgasm was a dirty little secret.

As recently as the 1900s, women in the Western world were taught that sex was their marital duty—and nothing more. The idea of a woman enjoying herself was shocking—vulgar, even. But thanks to feminist writers like Luce Irigaray and Simone de Beauvoir—and to the men smart enough to listen to them—this definitive experience of female sexuality has been brought out of the closet and into the light.

After so much time spent denying the unique wonder of the female experience, and especially the female sexual experience, there’s still a lot for us to learn about it. But this study goes a long way toward revealing what women actually enjoy (and don't enjoy) during sex.