Questions About Vibrators? Consider Them Answered — We Asked The Experts

Depending on what kind of vibrator you're using, licensed psychologist and AASECT-certifed sex therapist Megan Fleming, Ph.D., explains, the technique will be a little different.

Some vibrators, like bullets and wands, are primarily for clitoral stimulation. In this case, you'll hold it against the clit and make any motions that feel good to you, which could include running it along the length of the clitoral hood, tapping it against the glans (head) of the clitoris, making circular motions around it, or simply holding it in place pressed against clitoris or the vulva area.

In the case of a toy like a rabbit or a G-spot vibrator, you'll insert the vibrator into your vaginal opening and thrust it in and out at the desired speed and pressure. You can angle it directly toward the back of your vagina to maximize the feelings of fullness and reach toward your cervix, or you can angle it to press against the upper wall of the vagina, toward your stomach, which is the area often referred to as the G-spot.

If you're trying a vibrator for the first time, Fleming suggests lying on your back with your legs open and starting by stimulating yourself with your hand first, to get an idea of what—and where—feels good. It can also be helpful to look at yourself in a mirror and identify things like the clitoris and the vaginal opening if you've never done so before, so you know where to focus your vibrator's touch. As you get more comfortable with the toy you have (and we'll get into more specifics below), you can experiment with different positions, like standing or sitting up, as well as different motions and techniques.