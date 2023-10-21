Our tester is someone who rarely finishes during coupled sex, but she found adding Eva to the mix made it possible to orgasm in less than 15 minutes at the highest setting. While some positions make the Eva less secure, it’s quiet enough to not disrupt the mood. Plus, it’s held up to at least three years of use without showing signs of wear and tear.

To be clear: We don’t think this is a standout toy for solo time—there are much better ways to get off by yourself—but we think this vibrator is a great way to break down the pleasure gap between partners. And the storage container is discrete enough to keep on the bedside for easy access.