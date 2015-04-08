10 Reasons Women Don't Always Have Orgasms

Having an orgasm is natural. So is skipping, for instance. That doesn’t mean you’re born knowing how to skip; it means you’re born with the capacity to learn. There was a time when you didn’t know how to skip. Someone presumably taught you how to coordinate your body, and soon you were doing it on your own, any time you felt like it. The same is generally true for orgasms.

The process of becoming aroused and having an orgasm is a two-part process: turning on "the ons" and turning off "the offs." We have to “activate the accelerator” in our brains, which means giving the brain a lot of sexy stimulation to be turned on by, and “release the brakes” in the brain, which means eliminating all the potential threats and other reasons not to be turned on right now.

With that in mind, here are ten reasons why women can struggle with the orgasm and suggestions for how to remedy that struggle.