This Sleek & Simple Sex Toy Is Constantly Selling Out — Here's Why
One fun byproduct of years spent writing about sex and dating is a plethora of vibrators and toys. Unfortunately, finding a vibrator I actually love has been akin to my search for the perfect-fitting jeans (a struggle, to say the least).
Most are too loud and clunky or cost way more than I’m willing to spend—bringing more frustration than pleasure. So while its sleek, aesthetically pleasing design turned my head, I was skeptical that the Maude Vibe was worthy of its perpetual sellouts.
Lucky for me, reviewers were right: This sleek toy brings orgasms without fail. Even better, it costs less than most others I've tried (and you can save 15% with code BODY15).
What's great about the Maude Vibe
Recommended by experts
I’ve interviewed countless sex experts, and an unbelievable amount of them have recommended Maude. The brand's best-selling waterproof, USB-charging vibrator is made from the smoothest FDA-grade silicone, with three intensities and a 1.5 hour battery life.
Easy to use
And it's not just designed for those of us with drawers full of sex toys either. Vibrator newbies love how intuitive this one is to use (and the discreet pouch the toy comes with).
Operated through one single button, the Maude Vibe is easy to turn on, off, and cycle between its three speeds, all of which are surprisingly powerful.
One reviewer who notes that this was their first vibrator ever writes, “the first time I used it, it felt like my soul was being ripped from my body. This thing has no trouble getting me where I wanna be.”
Others (myself included) love the luxe, velvety soft silicone, and the fact that you can use the Vibe solo or with a partner.
Another reviewer adds, “It got me through a breakup during the covid lockdown, accompanied me on my newly single flings, and it is the go-to vibe that I use solo and with my now partner. With this vibe, I am guaranteed an orgasm, even while taking an SSRI [which can make it increasingly difficult to achieve an orgasm1].”
The minimalist design is truly a 10 out of 10. It literally looks like a work of modern art (fun fact: This vibrator is actually sold at the MoMA).
Quiet & discreet
My favorite part? The Vibe's sound is just as discreet as its art-like appearance. Where other vibrators are distractingly loud, the Vibe is subtle, even on the strongest setting.
Your ears won’t be ringing from the sound, but reviewers say theirs are ringing from the pleasure. Many swear this toy brings multiple orgasms with each use (a challenge I was glad to take on).
Pro tip: I recommend using the Vibe with a water-based lubricant, or the brand’s aloe-based formula. Just be sure to clean the device before and after every use and avoid oil-based lubricants because they’ll harm the silicone.
And it's good for you
Whether you're in a relationship or not, a healthy sex life is key to your overall well-being. For starters, orgasms release oxytocin, which buffers stress-activated cortisol2 and relieves anxiety3.
Every orgasm also boosts levels of dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), an anti-aging hormone that improves muscle strength, bone density, body fat, sexual satisfaction, and overall well-being4 (and, sadly, decreases with age).
The takeaway
I could stay here all day listing the benefits of orgasms. I’ve personally experienced improved circulation, glowing skin, a healthier menstrual cycle, better sleep5, and less stress when orgasming frequently. So when a toy that costs less than $50 helps get me there, I’d purchase it 10 times over. Grab the Vibe while it's still in stock—and you can even save 15% with code BODY15.
