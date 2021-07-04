Anal sex toys are for everyone. Whether you're a size queen or a beginner who is looking for something small and simple, there's a sex toy out there for you and your anus.

While anal sex has become more and more mainstream, some people may still feel a little nervous about exploring this area of the body. Anal toys can be a low-pressure way to try out some exploration without a partner around. You might also want the sensation of something in your butt but be a little squeamish about the idea of touching yourself there yourself or letting a partner touch you there. A toy is a great way to bridge that divide.