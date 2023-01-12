"This anal toy is perfect for more advanced anal stretchers," says Dainis Graveris, a certified sex educator and founder of sex toy review site Sexual Alpha. "It might only be 4.5 inches in length, but its 9.5-inch girth makes up for it. It's made from a solid, high-grade silicone that is body-safe and easy to clean. It has a tapered tip for slow, easy insertion. But because of its wide girth, I advise warming up to smaller anal toys before tackling this big boy. Removing the toy can be a bit tricky. So make sure to use a lot of lube and take time to remove the stretcher out of your anus."

California Exotics Colt XL Big Boy, $29