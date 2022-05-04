On the list of annoying health woes that go along with having a vagina: Bacterial vaginosis (BV)—the most common vaginal disorder among reproductive-aged women, affecting more than 21 million per year, according to the CDC.

BV occurs when there is an overabundance of harmful bacteria (compared to good bacteria) in the vagina, and it’s often accompanied by an unpleasant vaginal odor and discharge.

While BV isn’t typically as uncomfortable as a yeast infection, it does come with significantly more serious consequences if left unaddressed such as increased risk of certain STDs, reduced fertility, and early labor, according to the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC).

Adding to the frustration, BV often recurs after treatment with antibiotics.

The good news: Effective home remedies for BV, along with lifestyle changes that support the vaginal microbiome, are emerging.

When used alone or in conjunction with conventional treatment, these may help treat BV and prevent future “flare-ups.”