As I soon learned, boric acid (derived from boron) is a totally legit and natural alternative remedy. While it should never be eaten, it's actually been used to treat yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis for over 100 years. And many functional docs recommend it to their patients.

"Boric acid suppositories are fantastic; they have both antiviral and antifungal activity, especially for nontraditional yeast, the Candida glabrata species," says Wendie Trubow, M.D., a functional medicine gynecologist and mbg Collective member. "They're gentle, nontoxic, and, except for experiencing discharge after insertion, have almost no side effects."

In case you're wondering, a boric acid suppository is a capsule containing boric acid powder (typically 600 mg, the amount used in studies) that is inserted into the vagina, where it then works its magic. And it works pretty quickly. "We typically prescribe 10 days of treatment (one suppository per day), but it can begin working in as little as 36 hours," says Dr. Trubow.

There's research to back up boric acid's itch-easing properties, too. In one research review of 14 studies examining boric acid's effect on yeast infections, cure rates spanned between 40 and 100 percent, and it was even effective for women with treatment-resistant yeast infections. And some research suggests boric acid suppositories may be a beneficial treatment for bacterial vaginosis as well. While a yeast infection is caused by an overgrowth of yeast, bacterial vaginosis is caused by an overgrowth of "bad" bacteria that flourish when the vagina's pH becomes elevated. Boric acid can help bring the vagina's pH back down to a normal level.

While you should always talk to your doctor before starting boric acid suppositories, they are often a great option, especially for women with recurrent yeast infections. And the trend is catching on. In fact, Lo Bosworth's personal care company Love Wellness sells a boric acid suppository called The Killer, which is now a best-seller.