The Simple Elimination Diet That Could Change Your Life Forever

I recently saw a patient who came in for a food allergy test. She left with an elimination diet.

While allergy testing can be illuminating, the “gold standard” in figuring out if foods are causing your inflammation (which can lead to everything from autoimmune arthritis, to an irritable bowel, to acne), is by cutting out the culprit foods for about a month and see how you feel when you reintroduce them.

I actually recommend that everyone—yes everyone—do an elimination diet at least once. So how do you do it and not make it complicated? Here is my easy 5-step plan for doing your own elimination diet. You might be surprised by what you learn!