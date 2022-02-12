6 Latex-Free Condoms To Try For Sensitive Skin (Or Just A Different Feel!)

Stewart says this "nice and soft," vegan-friendly condom is perfect for anyone who breaks out easily, has sensitive skin, or has a sensitive vagina. "The length is great, too, for dildos or penises under 8 inches."

Skyn condoms are also Goody's favorite brand because of how stretchy yet thin they are. (The Elite version is 20% thinner than the original!) Plus, she says, you can feel the warmth from your partner's body through the condom. "I've never had one break on me, and I've been using them for [more than] a decade."

Looking for something larger? Stewart recommends the Skyn Large, which goes up to 8.62 inches in length and 2.12 inches in girth.

Skyn Elite 10 Pack, $11.50