Our 4 Favorite Ways To Eat This 3,000 Year Old, Gut-Boosting Food

Kimchi Noodle Soup

Rich in antioxidants and protein, this gut-warming soup is the ideal dish for chilly winter nights. Plus, it’s quick and easy to make––no hour-long simmer required!

Kimchi-Marinated Kale Buddha Bowl

This nutrient-dense Buddha bowl from The Yoga Kitchen Plan is not only detoxifying, but also supports healthy digestion and improves skin texture, thanks to the kimchi.

Kimchi Fried Farro

In this weeknight staple from the Healthyish cookbook, kimchi is mixed in with the hot dish to permeate the grains with flavor and then added on top for an extra boost. The farro nourishes the probiotics to help them thrive for maximum gut healing capability.

Ginger + Turmeric Breakfast Bowl With Kimchi

If you thought kimchi was only appropriate for lunch or dinner, you’d be wrong. This ginger + turmeric rice bowl is the perfect way to start off your day––although you’ll probably want to save some for later too. It’s anti-inflammatory (from the ginger and turmeric), probiotic-rich, and packed with flavor.