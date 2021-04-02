Lactic acid bacteria (LAB) is produced during fermentation, creating a pungent flavor similar to sauerkraut. The LAB provides probiotic health benefits, which supports the gut microbiome. Research also shows kimchi may have benefits beyond the gut, including anti-inflammatory properties, immune support, as well as brain and skin health promotion.

In order to get the benefits, I recommend eating probiotic-rich foods (like kimchi) on their own, or as a topping to dishes at the end of the cooking process. Studies show that certain probiotic strains are more sensitive to extreme temperatures, and therefore may be less potent after prolonged heating.

You can make your own kimchi or find it in the fridges of many grocery stores. One of my favorite ways to enjoy it is in my easy kimchi noodle soup recipe, rich in antioxidants and protein.