Even the healthiest among us suffer from bloating every now and then. Generally, you can quell the uncomfortable—and sometimes painful—stomach swelling through hydration, probiotic supplements, and certain exercises. Another way to help reduce bloating, though, is with your diet.

We rounded up a list of 18 healthy foods with properties that may support a healthy gut, fight inflammation, balance fluid and sodium levels, and keep you hydrated—all factors that help manage bloat.