mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food

Why This Gut Expert Wants You To Eat More Berries

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.
Blueberries and Blackberries

Image by Monica Murphy / Stocksy

February 16, 2020 — 21:44 PM

If you're looking for another healthy snack to get you through a long day, there's good reason to consider adding berries—other than that they taste so good.

Mahmoud Ghannoum, Ph.D. is a gut health expert, and his career spent researching human microbiome and the mycobiome (a collection of fungi in our gut) means he knows a thing or two about what foods we should be eating. When he was on the mindbodygreen podcast, Ghannoum discussed a few of those good for you foods. One of his favorites? Berries, for their polyphenol content.

Polyphenols are those mysterious compounds that make our wine and dark chocolate good for us. Research suggests that they play a role in metabolism, maintaining a healthy weight, and in managing chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative disorders, and even cancer.

While treats like wine and chocolate can technically be sources of polyphenols, Ghannoum encourages us to go the slightly less indulgent route when looking for ways to ways to tap into this group of antioxidants. “A lot of the polyphenols,” he told mindbodygreen, “come from some berries.”

Some berries are better sources of polyphenols than others—but luckily some of the best sources are the common ones. One study cited blueberries as a great source of phenolic acids, which are a type of polyphenols. Other berries that are sources of polyphenols include currants, blackberries, elderberries, raspberries, and strawberries.

Ghannoum doesn’t have any favorites, though: “I love different types of berries,” he said. “They are a very, very mycobiome friendly diet. Other things he incorporates into his diet include herbs and seafood.

Another one of those berries that packs a polyphenol punch is grapes—hence your "healthy" glass of red wine. But when asked about wine's touted health benefits, Ghannoum said he “will not recommend it for you to have, as you say, medicinal purposes.” He said three or so glasses per week is probably fine, but don't expect that to be your full source of polyphenols.

One of the best things about berries is how amazing they are on their own, but if you want to try adding them to meals as more than just a snack, we'd recommend blending them into a smoothie, or for berry chia pudding.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University, and she has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Recipes

3 Healthy Recipes That Transform Veggie Scraps Into Delicious Dishes

Christina Coughlin
3 Healthy Recipes That Transform Veggie Scraps Into Delicious Dishes
Recipes

Need A Low-Carb Breakfast? Try This Easy-To-Make Keto Banana Bread

Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
Need A Low-Carb Breakfast? Try This Easy-To-Make Keto Banana Bread
$79.99

The Elimination Diet

With Dr. Will Cole
The Elimination Diet
Spirituality

The Incredible Power Of The Breath & How To Tap Into It On Demand

Gwen Dittmar
The Incredible Power Of The Breath & How To Tap Into It On Demand
Travel

Scientists Determine Travel Bans Won't Stop Coronavirus — But This May

Abby Moore
Scientists Determine Travel Bans Won't Stop Coronavirus — But This May
Meditation

Why You May Want To Reconsider The Temperature Of Your Daily Shower

Sarah Regan
Why You May Want To Reconsider The Temperature Of Your Daily Shower
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

How This MD Gets Radiant & Youthful Skin (Yes, You Can Too)

Alexandra Engler
How This MD Gets Radiant & Youthful Skin (Yes, You Can Too)
Integrative Health

New Research Finds Dogs May Help Us Find A Cure For Cancer

Christina Coughlin
New Research Finds Dogs May Help Us Find A Cure For Cancer
Personal Growth

She Had A Catastrophic Brain Stroke — Here's What She Learned About Self-Image

Katherine Wolf
She Had A Catastrophic Brain Stroke — Here's What She Learned About Self-Image
Routines

The One Simple & Effective Exercise To Add To Your Core Routine

Amanda Quadrini
The One Simple & Effective Exercise To Add To Your Core Routine
Spirituality

This Isn't The Week To Put Your Blinders On, According To Astrology

The AstroTwins
This Isn't The Week To Put Your Blinders On, According To Astrology
Love

Research Finds The Scent Of A Loved One Could Help Improve Sleep

Christina Coughlin
Research Finds The Scent Of A Loved One Could Help Improve Sleep
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-this-gut-expert-wants-you-to-eat-more-berries

Your article and new folder have been saved!