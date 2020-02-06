What Is The Mycobiome? A Gut Expert Explains How To Optimize Our Fungi

You might be familiar with the microbiome and the importance of ensuring healthy gut bacteria, but did you know that we actually have fungi in our bodies as well? According to leading microbiome researcher Mahmoud Ghannoum, Ph.D., there's a community of fungi in our guts (both good and bad) that we should be mindful of: the mycobiome.

With a master's in medicinal chemistry, a doctorate in microbial physiology, and breakthrough research in the probiotic space, Ghannoum is a pioneer in the microbiome field. He was the first to discover how bad bacteria and bad fungus work together to create digestive "plaque," explaining that we need to diversify both the microbiome and what he's named the "mycobiome" for optimal health.

"When we have a fungal overgrowth or imbalance, it starts to form a biofilm, like the plaque on our teeth," he tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. "Every morning we brush our teeth to get rid of it, but we cannot do the same in our gut."

Here, Ghannoum explains what the mycobiome is, why it's important, as well as exactly how to make sure it's healthy. While we're pretty familiar with the microbiome, consider the mycobiome a new (and just as important) player in terms of gut health.