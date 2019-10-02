mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food

23 Gut-Friendly Foods That Are Great For Natural Weight Loss

Lori Shemek, Ph.D.
Written by Lori Shemek, Ph.D.

Image by Jill Chen / Stocksy

Last updated on October 2, 2019

Your microbiome is your key to weight loss success. We used to think that the bacteria in our intestines (microbiome) were essentially there and not doing much. We now know differently. These little critters are highly active and powerful in terms of their ability to dictate what we eat, our cravings, how hungry we are, and how many calories we extract from the food we are eating. They're also to blame for unwelcome food cravings.

Our microbiome plays a starring role in creating healthy fat genes by eating specific types of fiber called prebiotics that create short-chain fatty acids such as butyrate, which helps reduce our genetic predisposition to weight gain.

It turns out that lean people have more gut bacteria and a more diverse microbiota than those who are overweight or obese. An imbalance of gut bacteria may cause low-grade inflammation in your body, contributing to weight gain, obesity, and difficulty losing weight.

The good news? Gut microbes respond quickly to a change in diet. We can begin to take control and lose weight by eating the types of food that healthy gut bacteria thrive and multiply on.

Adding just one to three servings a day of the right prebiotic (foods that feed beneficial bacteria) and/or probiotic foods (foods that contain beneficial bacteria) to feed and nurture your microbiome will help stop sugar and carb cravings while you are beefing up your army of good healthy microbes to create weight loss success.

Top 10 prebiotic foods that promote weight loss:

  1. Jerusalem artichokes
  2. Raw dandelion greens
  3. Raw or cooked onion
  4. Raw garlic
  5. Raw leeks
  6. Raw asparagus
  7. Chicory
  8. Bananas
  9. Asparagus
  10. Beans
Article continues below

Top 13 probiotic foods that promote weight loss:

  1. Yogurt (without sugar), including nondairy coconut yogurt
  2. Cheese made from raw milk
  3. Kefir (fermented milk drink)
  4. Lassi (Indian yogurt drink)
  5. Sauerkraut (refrigerated, nonpasteurized)
  6. Pickles (refrigerated, nonpasteurized)
  7. Cultured veggies (refrigerated, nonpasteurized)
  8. Olives
  9. Tempeh
  10. Miso
  11. Natto (fermented soy)
  12. Kimchi (spicy Korean condiment)
  13. Kombucha (effervescent cultured drink)

Though it's not a food, by adding a daily multistrained probiotic supplement with at least 15 billion CFU (colony-forming units),you will help ensure a healthy intake of probiotics. The bottom line is that if you feed these little critters well, they will help you lose weight and create optimal health.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Lori Shemek, Ph.D.
Lori Shemek, Ph.D.
Lori Shemek, Ph.D. is a leading fat cell researcher and recognized authority on inflammation and its role in weight loss, preventing disease and optimizing health. Dr. Shemek is a...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$49.99

The Elimination Diet

With Dr. Will Cole
The Elimination Diet
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/23-gut-friendly-foods-that-are-great-for-natural-weight-loss

Your article and new folder have been saved!