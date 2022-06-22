In both ancient Ayurveda and modern medicine, the importance of gut health as a central crux of our physical and mental health has never been more clear.

In my functional medicine practice, I often recommend a simple gut reset approach to my clients to help cleanse and nourish their gut and get their digestion back on track—while healthful eating and living is pertinent year-round, a targeted mindset and gut reset protocol can be especially helpful after a period of time that's harsher on your gut (like the holidays).

This real-food, nine-step gut reset protocol I curated for my clients and am excited to share with you. While every person is unique, its cleansing principles are broadly applicable and useful for getting your GI tract on track.

Some of the steps may even help address root causes of digestive upset (e.g., perhaps you needed more of the right fibers in your day to promote regularity).