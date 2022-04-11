When you think about challenging yoga poses, balancing postures may be the first thing that comes to mind. But those seemingly tough poses don't need to be intimidating—I'm here to let you know that we can do hard things with ease, even balance poses.

One thing that often happens with balancing is our bodies tighten and feel rigid, trying to stay in one place, without moving. But it's actually so beneficial to soften into these poses, and be a lot more moveable, even while we're holding a nice steady position.

How can we do that? For one, I advise tuning into your own body. Begin to take note of how you feel, and find your baseline. It's important to get more sensitized to what's actually happening with you internally (with balance or otherwise). That way, you notice when things are going off balance, and it's a bit more easeful to guide yourself back. If you have a stumble or fall, that's OK—you can ease into a fall, and when you're ready, ease yourself to a stable place.