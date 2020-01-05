How Much Sleep Do You Actually Need & Is It Bad To Get Too Much?

Lack of sleep doesn't just leave you feeling tired the next day; it has long-term effects, including increased risk of chronic diseases, obesity, and overall mortality risk, to name a few.

Yet, so many of us still fail to get as much sleep as we need. According to the CDC, more than 35% of U.S. adults are getting insufficient sleep (which the CDC defines as less than seven hours). And almost 12% of Americans are getting less than five hours a night.

But how much sleep do you actually need? And how bad is it really to not get enough? Here's what you need to know.