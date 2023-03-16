A Sweet Potato Breakfast Porridge With One Bonus Nutrient-Packed Ingredient
Kristine Thomason is the health and fitness director at mindbodygreen.
When it comes to breakfast, I'm usually whipping up one of two options: a bowl of warm oatmeal topped with fruit and nut butter, or a green smoothie packed with nutrient-rich ingredients. However, making the same dish every day can get a little, well, boring. Not to mention, since our bodies thrive on nutrient diversity, mixing it up can be beneficial for overall health, too.
Last winter, there were some mornings when a chilly meal didn't sound so appealing—so I was in search of a warm dish to fill my oatmeal void.
Advertisement
Then, I was introduced to an Ayurvedic breakfast dish with sweet potatoes as the star. I was immediately hooked, and I began experimenting with my own take.
My new go-to breakfast
OK, let me tell you about this dish: The main component is stewed, spiced sweet potatoes, which you blend up to create a glorious warm, thick, silky-smooth dish. Every time I make it, I truly feel like I'm noshing on pumpkin pie for breakfast—and I love topping it with some coconut yogurt and walnuts, for extra flavor and nutrition.
In addition to those sweet potatoes—which are a great source of nutrients like fiber, vitamin A, vitamin C, manganese, vitamin B6, magnesium, and potassium—this breakfast also features fresh ginger, which has potent antioxidant properties.*
It's further packed with Ayurvedic spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg—all of which contain anti-inflammatory properties, among other benefits.* Cinnamon can also help promote healthy blood sugar levels (I suggest reaching for Ceylon cinnamon, if possible).*
Finally, there's the pièce de résistance of my recipe variation: mindbodygreen's organic veggies+. This greens powder is packed with USDA-certified organic fruits and veggies, including carrots, broccoli, spinach, kale, alfalfa sprouts, beetroot, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, açai, and acerola cherry extract (just to name a few). Plus, it contains vegan digestive enzymes, along with prebiotics and probiotics, to help support regularity.*
Below, I've summed up my Ayurvedic-inspired sweet potato breakfast porridge recipe. This delicious, hearty dish quite literally keeps me feeling satiated for hours—honestly, longer than my trusty bowl of oatmeal ever did. Even though my Whole30 experience is over and I've introduced grains back into my diet, this tasty, soothing dish has cemented itself as a permanent part of my breakfast repertoire.
Advertisement
Sweet Potato Breakfast Porridge Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 large sweet potato, chopped
- 1 apple
- 1 tbsp coconut oil or avocado oil
- 1 knob of ginger (or 1 tbsp ginger powder)
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp cardamom
- ¼ tsp nutmeg
- 1 date, chopped
- 2 cups water or coconut water
- 1 tbsp organic veggies+
- 2 tbsp coconut yogurt (optional)
- 2 tbsp chopped walnuts or nuts of choice (optional)
Advertisement
Method
- Warm your oil in a saucepan on medium heat, and grate your fresh ginger into the pan. Saute for 30 to 60 seconds so the ginger starts to get a touch caramelized, not brown. (If you're using ginger powder, you can heat with the oil for 30 seconds.)
- Add your chopped sweet potato and apple to the pan, and cover with water or coconut water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium and allow the sweet potatoes to simmer.
- Add your spices and date to the mix, and stir until combined. Simmer until your sweet potato and apple are soft; this should take 5 to 10 minutes.
- Add the mixture to a blender or food processor, along with your organic veggies+. Blend until smooth.
- Pour into your favorite bowl and enjoy! Optional: Top your bowl with a dollop of unsweetened coconut yogurt and walnuts (or your preferred nut of choice).
Kristine Thomason is the health and fitness director at mindbodygreen. Kristine is a New York University graduate with a degree in journalism and psychology, and also a NASM-certified personal trainer. She has spent her editorial career focused on health and well-being, and formerly worked for Women’s Health and Health. Her byline has also appeared in Men’s Health, Greatist, Refinery29, HGTV, and more. In her current role she oversees, edits, and writes for the health, food, and movement sections of mindbodygreen.