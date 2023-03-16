When it comes to breakfast, I'm usually whipping up one of two options: a bowl of warm oatmeal topped with fruit and nut butter, or a green smoothie packed with nutrient-rich ingredients. However, making the same dish every day can get a little, well, boring. Not to mention, since our bodies thrive on nutrient diversity, mixing it up can be beneficial for overall health, too.

Last winter, there were some mornings when a chilly meal didn't sound so appealing—so I was in search of a warm dish to fill my oatmeal void.